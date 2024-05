Bohm (hip) is starting at third base and batting fifth Sunday against the Giants, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 27-year-old was removed from Saturday's contest due to right hip tightness but is back in the starting nine a day later. Bohm has been one of the best hitters in baseball through the first five weeks of the season with a .364/.435/.579 slash line in 34 games.