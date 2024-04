Bohm went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over San Diego.

Bohm doubled and scored in the first inning and later added an RBI single in the fourth. He has multiple hits in five of his last six games, going 15-for-26 (.577) with seven doubles in the process. Bohm has boosted his slash line to a robust .347/.431/.568 with 14 extra-base hits and 22 RBI through 109 plate appearances.