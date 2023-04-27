Painter (elbow) advanced to playing catch from a distance of 90 feet Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Painter still has a lot of hurdles to clear, but he has progressed without issue so far with his flat-ground work and might try throwing off a mound sometime in May. The highly-touted 20-year-old right-hander was diagnosed with a UCL sprain in his elbow back in March and is currently on the 60-day injured list at Double-A Reading. There's still some hope that he could debut with the Phillies in 2023, but it would likely be late in the season.
