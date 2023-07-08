Manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that tests on Painter's right elbow revealed healing in his UCL, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Painter will remain shut down from throwing for now, but he and the Phillies can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Tommy John surgery won't be necessary. The 20-year-old righty has spent all season rehabbing a sprained UCL and could still pitch later this season, though no official timeline has been established for his return.
