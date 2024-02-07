Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in an interview on 94 WIP in Philadelphia on Wednesday that he does not expect Painter (elbow) to pitch in games this season.

Painter has begun a throwing program after undergoing Tommy John surgery last July. While a late-season return in the minors wasn't ruled out by Dombrowski, he said the plan is to proceed cautiously with the team's top pitching prospect, with eyes on getting him ready for 2025. Painter -- who turns 21 in April -- didn't pitch at all in 2023, so he's looking at two full missed seasons.