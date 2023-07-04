Painter (elbow) did not throw live batting practice Tuesday because of some stiffness, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Painter was scheduled to face live hitters for the first time since he suffered a sprained UCL in March, but the Phillies don't want to push the 20-year-old right-hander until he is fully free of any discomfort. "As of now, no, I don't have any concern," manager Rob Thomson told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We just want to make sure that stiffness gets out and we move forward."