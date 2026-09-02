Painter didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing just two hits and no walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Painter was stellar Wednesday, as he held Arizona to just a pair of singles, though he ultimately came away with a no-decision as the Phillies failed to provide any run support in an eventual 1-0 defeat. Painter has now delivered three straight quality starts, allowing just four runs while striking out 21 over 20 innings in that span. He's lowered his ERA to 5.55 across 105.1 innings this season with a 1.37 WHIP and 91:37 K:BB. Painter is currently in line to face the Astros at home his next time out.