Painter did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing a run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

Painter was impressive Thursday, as he logged a quality start while matching a season high with eight punch outs. It was a nice way to wrap up the regular season for the 24-year-old Painter, who had struggled to a 5.87 ERA over 15.1 innings in his previous three outings. After struggling in the first half, he'll finish the year 3-10 with 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 115:47 K:BB over 126.2 innings.