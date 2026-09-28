Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Painter will be available out of the bullpen for Game 1 of the wild-card series in Atlanta on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Painter had been under consideration to start the game. That assignment will go to Jesus Luzardo, though Luzardo will have a limited workload because he hasn't started a game in a few weeks. Painter could be asked to absorb the lion's share of the workload out of the bullpen Tuesday, though that decision might depend on how the game unfolds.