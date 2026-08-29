Painter allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

That's back-to-back quality starts for Painter, though the Phillies' offense didn't really come alive until the ninth inning. The right-hander allowed 12 runs over 27.1 innings across his five starts in August, adding a 26:10 K:BB. An ugly June and subsequent stint at Triple-A did some damage to his overall numbers, but he's been decent since returning to the majors at the end of July. On the year, Painter has a 5.95 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 85:37 K:BB through 98.1 innings over 20 games (18 starts). He's projected to make his next start in Arizona.