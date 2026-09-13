Painter did not factor into the decision Sunday against Atlanta, allowing one run on six hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings.

Painter gave up a sacrifice fly to Drake Baldwin in the first inning, but the former kept Atlanta off the board over the next four frames. Painter tossed 87 pitches (51 strikes) while generating nine whiffs, and he was in line for the win until Atlanta scored two runs in the ninth. He's allowed three earned runs or less in four of his last five outings and sports a 5.54 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 115.1 innings this season. Painter's next start is lined up for next weekend on the road against the Mets.