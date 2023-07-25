Painter is undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday in Los Angeles, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was already announced last week that Painter would require the reconstructive elbow procedure. Given the timing here, it's likely that the talented young right-hander won't pitch in a live game again until late 2024 or even early 2025. There had been talk of him making his MLB debut with the Phillies around the beginning of the 2023 campaign, before his elbow began barking during spring training.