The Phillies announced Wednesday that Painter (elbow) has been recommended for Tommy John surgery.

Painter is set to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday for a surgical consultation, and assuming ElAttrache agrees with the assessment made by the Phillies' medical staff, the young right-hander will presumably have his Tommy John surgery performed at some point later this month. The 20-year-old was first diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow back in early March. While he appeared to making strides in his recovery at some points during his rehab, he had a setback while facing hitters earlier this month and looks like he'll ultimately require surgery. An operation would prevent the top prospect from pitching at least until late 2024 and perhaps not until 2025.