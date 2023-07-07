Painter will undergo testing due to renewed right elbow discomfort, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Painter had to be scratched from a throwing session earlier this week due to elbow stiffness, but he was able to return to the mound with a bullpen session Wednesday. However, evidently he did not bounce back as hoped. The young hurler had been working his way back from a partially torn UCL and with this setback the worry now has to be that Tommy John surgery could be looming.