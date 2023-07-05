Painter (elbow) threw a bullpen session at the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida on Wednesday, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Painter had to be scratched from a throwing session earlier this week due to stiffness in his right elbow, so it's a great sign that he's already back on the mound. "We'll see how he comes in the next day or two," said manager Rob Thomson. It's not clear when Painter might be ready for a rehab assignment, but the team is still holding out hope that he can be an option for their rotation later this season. He's working his way back from a partially torn UCL.