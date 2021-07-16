site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Retreats to bench for nightcap
RotoWire Staff
Harper isn't starting the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Harper went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in Friday's matinee. Matt Vierling will take over in right field and bat eighth.
