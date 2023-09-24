Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Mets.

He got the Phillies on the board by leading off the second inning with a solo shot off Jose Quintana. Harper extended his run-scoring streak to seven games in the process, and over his last 13 contests he's slashing .279/.446/.651 with five of his 20 homers on the season along with one steal, 11 RBI and 13 runs.