Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters prior to their game against Atlanta on Friday that Harper (elbow) is unlikely to play first base until after the All-Star break, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper has increased is throwing up to 120 feet, but as Seidman notes the Phillies are being cautious with the left-handed slugger. Since coming off the injured list Harper has hit an impressive .347/.437/.547 with three homers and two stolen bases, and fantasy GMs will continue to get his bat in the lineup everyday. He just won't gain a new position of eligibility until the end of July at the earliest.