Phillies' Cameron Rupp: Roster spot in peril
The Phillies have been shopping Rupp to other teams during spring training, two sources informed Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia.
After serving as the Phillies' Opening Day catcher in 2017, Rupp fell to third on the organizational depth chart at the position before the end of the season following the graduations of Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp to the big leagues. In addition to the added competition behind the plate, Rupp saw his offensive performance dip last season, hitting just .217 while striking out in a career-high 34.4 percent of his plate appearances. Rupp isn't a special defender either, so it's unlikely he would get the opportunity to compete for a No. 1 role if he lands with a new club before the start of the season.
