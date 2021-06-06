The Phillies placed Anderson on the COVID-19-related injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Reliever David Hale was also added to the COVID IL, but the Phillies didn't specify whether the two pitchers were moved to the list due to testing positive for the virus. Since being bounced from the rotation after giving up seven runs in 1.1 innings in a May 16 loss to the Blue Jays, Anderson hasn't fared much better in a low-leverage relief role. In his first three outings out of the bullpen, Anderson has surrendered six earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings.