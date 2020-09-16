Brogdon was recalled from the alternate training site Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander was optioned to the alternate site between the games of Sunday's doubleheader, but he'll make a quick return to the team. Brogdon has surrendered five runs on four hits (three homers) with a 7:3 K:BB over five innings this season.
