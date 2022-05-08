The Phillies recalled Sanchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and designated him as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets. He's scheduled to start Game 2 of the twin bill.

The 25-year-old will be picking up his second big-league start and first of 2022 after the Phillies moved Zach Eflin -- who was initially scheduled to take the hill for the second game of the twin bill -- to the COVID-19-related injured list. While it's possible that Eflin will miss more than one turn through the rotation due to MLB's COVID-19-related protocols, Sanchez may be headed back to Lehigh Valley following the doubleheader regardless of how he performs. Before he was optioned to the minors May 1, Sanchez made four appearances out of the big-league bullpen and gave up six earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out 10 over 10 innings. He maxed out at 3.1 innings and 65 pitches across those four appearances, so he likely can't be counted on to work deep enough into his start Sunday to have a good chance at factoring into any decision.