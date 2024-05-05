Sanchez will start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sanchez was available in relief for Saturday's game, but because he wasn't needed, he's now set up to start Tuesday. Meanwhile, Spencer Turnbull will be available in relief Sunday in what could wind up being a piggyback situation with Taijuan Walker. The roles of all three pitchers seem somewhat in flux.
