Sanchez (0-2) took the loss Friday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters across six innings.

Sanchez put together a quality start against the Pirates and got back to recording strikeouts at a rate similar to what fantasy managers are used to from the 27-year-old, but a lack of run support from his offense will cause him to take his second loss of the season. The lefty now owns a 3.52 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 15.1 innings over three starts and is in line to start again at home Wednesday against the Rockies.