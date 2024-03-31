Sanchez is listed as the Phillies' probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Reds in Philadelphia.

Sanchez was never in any real danger of missing out on a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day rotation, though his fantasy managers may want to tread carefully with him even as he heads into a likely two-start week, with his second turn set to come Sunday in Washington. The lefty was hit hard over his three Grapefruit League starts, giving up seven earned runs on 15 hits and three walks while striking out five over 7.1 innings.