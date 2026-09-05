Sanchez (16-5) took the loss against Atlanta on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings.

Sanchez put the Phillies on the back foot early by allowing three runs in the second inning. He kept Atlanta off the board the rest of the way and secured a second-straight quality start, but he didn't get quite enough run support from his Phillies teammates to avoid the loss, and his five punchouts were his lowest since July 6 against the Royals (one). Sanchez will take a 2.58 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 181.1 innings into his next start, which lines up for next week at home against the Astros.