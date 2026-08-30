Sanchez allowed two hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

After a small misstep against the Cardinals last Sunday, Sanchez delivered a gem to get himself back on track. This was the first time he's completed seven innings in a start since the All-Star break, but he's also given up just 13 runs (12 earned) over 48 frames across his eight starts in the second half. Sanchez is at an excellent 2.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 202:39 K:BB through 175.1 innings over 28 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home in a critical matchup against Atlanta.