Sanchez didn't factor in the decision in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Wednesday. He gave up three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and five walks over 6.2 innings.

The left-hander locked in with five scoreless innings after giving up a run in the opening frame, but he then ran into trouble in the seventh. Sanchez surrendered two runs on two walks, a double, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly, though the two-bagger was a bit of a misplay Bryce Harper in right field. Regardless, the 29-year-old certainly wasn't at his best Wednesday as he tied a season high with five free passes. Sanchez would likely take the ball in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers next week, if the Phillies can get past Atlanta.