Sanchez (17-5) earned the win against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out 10.

It was a rare dud by the All-Star southpaw, who gave up his most runs since July 6 in Kansas City. It was also a surprise to see Sanchez serve up a pair of home runs after he gave up just two in his prior nine outings, but he's now worked at least five frames in all but one of his 30 starts on the year. He'll take an excellent 2.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 210:42 K:BB over 187.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Washington.