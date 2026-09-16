Sanchez (17-6) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings.

Sanchez was looking to bounce back from his last outing this past Wednesday against the Astros, when he gave up six runs but still came away with the win. However, he gave up two runs in the first inning before yielding a solo homer to Andres Chaparro in the fifth to tie the game up at 3-3. Sanchez was still in line for the quality start after getting through six innings, but he was brought back out for the seventh and was tagged for two more runs after Jonathan Bowlan gave up a three-run homer to Dylan Lile. Sanchez has allowed at least three runs in four of his last five outings, and he now sits at a 2.93 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 193.2 innings. He's tentatively slated to face the Mets on the road this weekend in what figures to be Sanchez's penultimate start of the regular season.