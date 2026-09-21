Sanchez (18-6) earned the win Sunday over the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks across 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was a nice return to form for Sanchez, who had given up 11 runs across 12.1 innings in his previous two outings. The southpaw blanked the Mets for five innings Sunday before giving up a solo home run to Bo Bichette in the sixth. Overall, Sanchez sports a 2.93 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and a career-high 221 strikeouts across 32 starts (200 innings) this year. Sanchez is currently in line for one more regular-start, tentatively scheduled to come next weekend at home against the Rays.