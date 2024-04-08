Sanches (0-1) took the loss Sunday versus Washington, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out one batter.

Sanchez's strikeout production took a 180 on Sunday, going from eight K's over five innings in his 2024 debut to just a single punchout. While the thought of Sanchez becoming a plus-strikeout pitcher was nice for fantasy managers who've invested in him, Sanchez has a career K/9 of 8.7 in 42 big-league appearances (23 starts) and will likely settle in near that number this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Pirates for his next start.