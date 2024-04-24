Sanchez (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out three.

Sanchez struggled with command Tuesday but the Phillies defense certainly didn't do him any favors, committing three errors behind the left-hander in the eventual 8-1 loss. It's a disappointing effort from Sanchez after he was dominant in his last outing versus Colorado, allowing one run while striking out 10 in a win. He now sports a 2.96 ERA with a 1.48 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB through five outings (24.1 innings) this season. Sanchez is currently slated for a road matchup with the Angles on Monday in his next start.