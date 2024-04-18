Sanchez (1-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on five hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over six innings against Colorado.

Sanchez was incredible Wednesday, tying his career high in strikeouts without allowing an earned run. Although Brenton Doyle did cross the plate in the first inning, Doyle reached base on an error by Alec Bohm. Sanchez has delivered back-to-back quality starts and owns a 10.5 K/9 -- a career high as it stands -- across four starts. He's tentatively scheduled for a matchup with the Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 24.