Sanchez allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out one during the loss to the Angels.

Sanchez gave up a run in each of the first two innings. He then kept the Angels quiet until he was charged with two more runs without recording an out in the sixth. It was the first time this season Sanchez has allowed more than three earned runs in an outing. He tied his lowest strikeout total and forced just a single swinging strike in the subpar performance. The 27-year-old lefty now owns a 3.68 ERA with a 29:13 K:BB through 29.1 innings. Sanchez is currently in line for a home start next week against the Giants.