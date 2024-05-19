Sanchez allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Washington on Saturday.

Sanchez fell behind when he gave up a first-inning run, but he allowed only one more score the rest of the way. The left-hander fanned eight batters -- his highest mark over his past five outings -- and finished with his fourth quality start of the campaign. Sanchez has been a solid fifth starter for the Phillies this season, registering a 3.31 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB over 49 innings.