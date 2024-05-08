Sanchez (2-3) picked up the win Tuesday against Toronto, allowing one run on six hits in seven innings while striking out five and walking two.

Sanchez was coming off a pair of starts in which he allowed nine runs (five earned) in eight innings with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four), so there was some speculation that he could lose his rotation spot or fall into a piggyback situation with Spencer Turnbull where only the latter would have a chance at wins. Instead, Sanchez bounced back with an excellent outing, throwing more than 6.0 innings for the first time this year. Turnbull did follow Sanchez out of the pen, throwing the final two innings, but if Tuesday's outing is any indication, Sanchez will continue to be used as a traditional starter as long as he pitches well enough to remain in the role.