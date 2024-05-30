Sanchez (3-3) earned the win Wednesday, holding the Giants to four hits and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

It was another impressive effort from Sanchez, who's now held opponents to two runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts this season. The 27-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.83 with a 1.39 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB across 60.1 innings. Sanchez will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently slated for early next week against Milwaukee.