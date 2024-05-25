Sanchez did not factor into the decision Friday against the Rockies, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Despite allowing eight baserunners, Sanchez managed to hold the Rockies offense in check with a 52.5 percent groundball rate. Surprisingly, the Phillies lefty collected only two strikeouts despite generating 11 whiffs in his 83 total pitches. Sanchez has thrown 54.1 innings this season, producing a 3.15 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB. The 27-year-old is currently scheduled to face the Giants on the road in his next start.