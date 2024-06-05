Sanchez allowed one run on four hits and a walk over six innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Tuesday. He struck out three.

Sanchez has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in five of his past six outings and one or fewer in seven of his last 10. The left-hander's ERA is down to 2.71 on the year with a 1.34 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB across 12 starts (66.1 innings). Sanchez is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Red Sox next week in his next outing.