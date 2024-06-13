Sanchez did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Red Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

Sanchez opened with three scoreless frames before allowing a run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth then surrendered three straight hits to open the fifth and was pulled at just 67 pitches. All three inherited runners came around to score, marking the first time since April 29 that Sanchez yielded four runs or more in a start. On the season, Sanchez now owns a 3.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 61:23 K:BB through 13 starts and lines up against the Padres next Monday.