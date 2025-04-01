Sanchez allowed a run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rockies. He struck out seven during the win.

Sanchez rolled through five shutout frames before Hunter Goodman ended his afternoon with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Sanchez tossed 59 of 93 pitches for strikes and forced 15 whiffs, including 12 on 22 swings against his changeup. He racked up seven or more punchouts in 11 of his 31 regular-season outings during the 2024 campaign. Sanchez is currently in line for a tough home matchup against the Dodgers this weekend.