Sanchez did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 8-7 win against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Teoscar Hernandez did all the damage against Sanchez, homering twice and driving in all four runs the southpaw surrendered. He was otherwise fantastic, tossing 60 of 88 pitches for strikes with 15 whiffs. The 28-year-old owns a 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB and lines up for a road matchup with the Cardinals next weekend.