Sanchez struck out four over three innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh, allowing one run on two hits.

Sanchez poured in 27 strikes out of his 36 pitches in his third start of the spring Friday, registering a 42.1 percent whiff rate. The 28-year-old left-hander was an All-Star for the first time in 2024, and he's now given up just two runs to go with a 12:1 K:BB across 7.2 frames during his impressive start to spring training. It's also worth noting that Sanchez has experienced a bump in velocity thus far, with his sinker averaging 97 mph in this one, per Paul Casella of MLB.com.