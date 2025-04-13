Sanchez (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a 4-1 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out three.

The southpaw took a shutout into the sixth inning before Luken Baker rapped a one-out double -- the only extra-base hit off Sanchez on the afternoon -- and was brought home by a Willson Contreras single. Sanchez still walked away with his first win and first quality start of the season, having tossed 64 of 95 pitches for strikes. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Giants.