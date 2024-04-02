Sanchez did not factor into the decision Monday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

Sanchez blew away the Reds on Monday with an electric three-pitch mix of fastballs, changeups and sliders to gather eight strikeouts. The Phillies lefty showed increased average velocity on both his fastball (94.3-mph, up from 92.1-mph in 2023) and changeup (84.5-mph, up from 81.8-mph in 2023) over his 85-pitch outing. He managed to toss a clean five innings before being lifted in the sixth after allowing a walk and double. Sanchez is tentatively slated to face the Nationals on the road in his next start.