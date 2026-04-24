Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Stumbles vs. Cubs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Cubs, allowing six runs on 12 hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.
Coming into the day, Sanchez hadn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his previous five starts this season. He had also given up just one home run on the year, before the Cubs tagged him for a pair of long balls. Overall, Sanchez sports a 2.94 ERA despite a subpar 1.60 WHIP. He'll look to rebound in his next outing, currently scheduled to come next week at home against San Francisco.
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