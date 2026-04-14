Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Fans eight in six strong innings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez (2-1) notched the win Monday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out eight.
Other than serving up a two-run shot to Dansby Swanson in the fourth inning, Sanchez put together another strong outing Monday. The star left-hander fanned at least six for the fourth time in as many starts this year, also generating an impressive 16 whiffs on the evening. Sanchez, who owns a 2.01 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB over 22.1 innings, has given up two runs or fewer in each of his four appearances ahead of a difficult assignment this weekend against Atlanta.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Gives up 11 hits in loss•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Dominant Opening Day showing•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Inks six-year extension•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Starting Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Dominant in abbreviated outing•