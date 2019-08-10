Phillies' Drew Smyly: Struggles in no-decision
Smyly took a no-decision during Friday's win over the Giants, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings.
Making his fourth start for the Phillies, Smyly surrendered three home runs, including a two-out solo homer to Kevin Pillar in the second inning, a solo shot to Joey Rickard in the third and a long ball to Stephen Vogt in the sixth to even the score, 5-5. The 30-year-old had shut the Giants out over seven innings earlier in the season, but clearly his didn't have his best stuff this time around. Smyly will carry a 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 76:41 K:BB into a Thursday showdown against the Cubs.
