Sosa went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

The shortstop tagged Jonathan Hernandez for a round-tripper in the fourth inning, plating Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh. The long ball was Sosa's second of the campaign and his first in 51 at-bats, dating back to April 7. Since Trea Turner (hamstring) was placed on the injured list May 4, Sosa is 11-for-37 (.297) with 12 runs and nine RBI.